Tourist Police deploy AI mobile units to secure Pattaya Fireworks Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police are ramping up security for the International Fireworks Festival on November 28–29, under the theme “The Light of Eternal Royalty” honoring Queen Sirikit.

Tourist Police Superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Tolarp Tinamat revealed that mobile AI-equipped patrol vehicles will be deployed to ensure visitors’ safety. These minibus-sized units are fitted with CCTV cameras, LED screens for public information, speakers, and balloons marking them as official police points.







The AI system can scan for wanted suspects, monitor crowds, and track potential criminal activity in real-time. Officers can control the system from the mobile units or the Tourist Police station, coordinating traffic, detecting incidents, and ensuring a secure environment for tourists.

Pol. Lt. Col. Tolarp emphasized that law-abiding visitors can enjoy the festival safely, while potential offenders have no chance to enter. The patrol units will be stationed at entry checkpoints and other key locations to provide continuous surveillance and assistance.







































