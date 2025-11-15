Female thief caught in Pattaya after stealing 200,000 baht from Naklua noodle shop

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Banglamung arrested a woman suspected of stealing from a well-known fish noodle shop in Naklua Market. The incident occurred on November 12, when the shop owner, 40-year-old Ms. Anchana Rattanapisalkul, was waiting for customers. The suspect, a 49-year-old woman named Ms. Suthasinee, took advantage of the unguarded shop and climbed to the second floor to steal valuables. CCTV footage clearly captured her face and actions.







Police received tips from locals in Si Racha and tracked the suspect to Soi Khao Taeng On. Officers recovered several stolen items, including a diamond ring, a Cartier ring, and an iPad—matching the items reported by the shop owner. A search of her rented room in Sri Racha uncovered the clothes worn during the crime, additional stolen items, and foreign currency. However, a gold-encased amulet, Luang Phor Hom from Wat Chak Mak, valued highly, remained missing.

In initial questioning, Ms. Suthasinee admitted fleeing Sri Racha to avoid arrest during a drug crackdown. After taking two pills, she traveled to Banglamung, spotted the unattended noodle shop, and decided to steal before returning to hide in Sri Racha.





Ms. Anchana and her boyfriend inspected the recovered items at Banglamung Police Station and found almost everything returned, except for the gold amulet. She expressed gratitude for the police’s swift work. Urine tests confirmed the suspect had consumed drugs, and authorities continue to interrogate her while seeking the remaining stolen amulet. Legal proceedings are ongoing.



































