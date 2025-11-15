Motorbike and car collide on Phettrakun Road in Pattaya, two injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials and police responded promptly to a traffic accident on Phettrakun Road involving a motorcycle and a car, which left two people injured. The injured were transported to the hospital by Sawang Boriboon.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorbike was traveling at high speed and failed to yield, causing the collision. Locals expressed frustration over Pattaya’s chaotic traffic, narrow streets, and uneven road surfaces filled with potholes, which they say make accidents frequent.







Residents also reported reckless driving behavior in the city, with motorbikes weaving between vehicles and overtaking unsafely, creating dangerous conditions for all road users.

City traffic authorities, together with police, were on site to manage the situation, ensure safety, and assist the injured. Officials remind drivers to exercise caution, obey traffic rules, and adjust speed according to road conditions.



































