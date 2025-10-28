Tourist on rented motorcycle hits pedestrian in Jomtien, a familiar sight on Pattaya’s streets

PATTAYA, Thailand — A Chinese tourist riding a motorcycle collided with a Thai woman who was crossing the road in front of The Now Hotel on Jomtien Beach Road on October 28, leaving her with minor injuries and reigniting concerns about road safety and reckless driving in Pattaya’s tourist zones.

The incident occurred late at night when the tourist reportedly failed to slow down as the woman was walking across the pedestrian area. Officers from Jomtien Municipality quickly arrived at the scene to control traffic, while rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation provided first aid. The injured woman declined to be taken to a hospital, saying she would seek treatment on her own.







Locals say such accidents are far too common, particularly in tourist areas where foreign visitors frequently rent motorcycles without experience or proper understanding of Thai traffic laws. “Many tourists ride without helmets, under the influence, or even on the wrong side of the road,” one resident said. “It’s a miracle more people aren’t killed.”

Authorities have repeatedly urged rental shops to ensure foreign customers have valid licenses and basic road knowledge, but enforcement remains weak. With Pattaya’s busy nightlife and narrow beachfront roads, residents warn that without stricter measures and better awareness, serious accidents will continue to happen.





































