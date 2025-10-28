Nightlife venues in Pattaya adjust services to pay tribute

PATTAYA, Thailand – Popular nightlife venues in Pattaya, a major tourist hub in Chonburi province, have adapted their operations to pay tribute following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, ensuring that activities remain respectful while still welcoming patrons.

At Hollywood Pattaya, a well-known venue, messages of condolence are displayed prominently at the entrance: “We humbly pay tribute to Her Majesty with heartfelt gratitude. The management and staff of Hollywood Pattaya join in remembrance of her boundless benevolence.” Staff dress in black and, before each shift, observe a moment of silence while playing the royal anthem daily.







Manager Damrongkiat Phinitkan explained that the venue has adjusted its services by requiring staff to wear black or white attire and encouraging guests to dress respectfully in muted tones. Music volume has been reduced from 100% to 60%, and regular entertainment events, such as weekly contests and special shows, have been suspended, leaving only live music performances. LED screens at the venue now display portraits of Her Majesty instead of event promotions, maintaining a solemn tribute for the 30-day mourning period in line with government guidance.



Similarly, staff at Tha Siam Pattaya wear black or white uniforms and observe a daily moment of silence with the royal anthem. Manager Manas Sakhamchan emphasized that the venue prioritizes paying respects appropriately, toning down lively activities to match the citywide mood of mourning.

Overall, Pattaya’s tourist areas have maintained a calm and orderly atmosphere. Many businesses and entertainment venues have collectively demonstrated respect, reflecting the loyalty and gratitude of Thai citizens for Her Majesty’s immeasurable kindness.



































