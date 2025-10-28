Pattaya Mayor pushes forward city projects and public land reclamation

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led a policy meeting on October 28 at City Hall to review ongoing initiatives aimed at improving public welfare and reclaiming public land. The meeting focused on progress since the previous session in September, highlighting two major cases of public land reclamation.







At Soi Photisan 6–8, only one resident has yet to relocate. Negotiations continue, with the Banglamung District Office mediating, as the property owner claims compensation for over 30 years of registered residence. At Soi A Lao Sian, a court-ordered eviction of Mrs. Saiyut Chomsawat is set for October 29, with Pattaya City and the Department of Legal Execution coordinating the demolition of structures that occupy public space.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that reclaiming public areas is crucial for the benefit of the community and that all actions will be carried out fairly, with proper legal and administrative procedures.



































