Tourist in Sattahip frightened by mysterious stalker knocking on her door at naval beachfront house

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A female tourist in Sattahip experienced a terrifying encounter when an unknown man followed her to her accommodation and attempted to enter her room by knocking on the door on February 7. Fortunately, authorities arrived in time to intervene.

Naval military police were alerted by staff at the Sattahip Reception House, located near Dongtan Bay, Chonburi, about a man exhibiting erratic behavior while trying to enter the woman’s room.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect in a state of apparent intoxication, incoherent and unaware of his actions. He was immediately detained and handed over to Sattahip police for further investigation, including a background check for any prior criminal offenses.







Eyewitnesses reported that the man had been following the tourist from the beachfront near the Sattahip District Office before persistently knocking on her door. The tourist, realizing the danger, quickly contacted hotel staff, who then alerted authorities. Had she opened the door, she could have been at serious risk.

The area near the Sattahip beachfront has become a hotspot for vagrants who sleep there regularly, often causing disturbances. Despite frequent incidents, no government agency has taken decisive action to address the issue, raising concerns about the safety of tourists visiting the area.







































