High and Caught in Pattaya – British tourist arrested for breaking into cannabis shop

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign suspect was caught on CCTV smashing a glass window to steal cannabis products worth over 10,000 baht from a Pattaya store on February 2. Following the incident, the store owner reported the crime to the Pattaya Police Station.

On February 6, Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, Chief Inspector of Tourist Police Sub-Division 4, and Pol. Lt. Col. Thananon Athiphansi, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya Police, led an investigation team that arrested the suspect, a 23-year-old British national, at a hotel in Pattaya under an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court. He was charged with “theft involving damage to protective barriers of persons or property.”







The suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he stole only cannabis products and took no valuables. After stealing, he immediately smoked the cannabis and passed out. Upon waking up, he sought more cannabis, repeating the cycle until his arrest.

The suspect has been taken into custody at the Pattaya Police Station for legal proceedings.

































