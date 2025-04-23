Tourist attacked by homeless man in Pattaya, CCTV footage released as warning

PATTAYA, Thailand – A disturbing incident occurred in the heart of South Pattaya when a Taiwanese tourist was viciously attacked by a homeless man while waiting outside a local restaurant at approximately 10:36 PM on April 21. The victim, identified as Mr. J (a 41-year-old man), was struck in the face by the assailant, who appeared to be intoxicated. The incident, which was unprovoked and seemingly random, has left both the victims and local authorities concerned about the safety of tourists in the area.

According to Ms. A, a friend of the victim, Mr. J was sitting outside a restaurant, waiting for a delivery to arrive when a man, possibly homeless, approached him. The attacker, carrying a wooden stick about 30 cm long, suddenly swung the stick and struck Mr. J in the face, leaving him injured. The assailant then casually walked away as if nothing had happened.







In shock and pain, Mr. J immediately called Ms. A for help. She rushed to his side and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. While at the hospital, they decided to report the incident to the police. However, Ms. A expressed doubts about the seriousness of the situation, fearing that the authorities might not pursue the case aggressively due to its perceived minor nature. To ensure the incident would not go unnoticed, she made the decision to share the CCTV footage of the attack on social media to warn others and to raise awareness.



The footage, which was captured clearly by the restaurant’s security cameras, shows the suspect: a tall, slim man, approximately 166-170 cm in height, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and pants. In the footage, the man can be seen holding a beer bottle and a wooden stick, walking toward Mr. J before striking him without any provocation. Ms. A posted the footage online with a message warning the public to stay vigilant. Along with the video, she offered a reward of 1,000 Baht for any information that could lead to the identification and capture of the attacker. (Call 080-480-4600)

As the investigation continues, local officials are under pressure to address the root causes of such incidents and implement stronger measures to protect the safety of Pattaya’s residents and the tourists who visit the area.

































