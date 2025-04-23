Songkran in Pattaya ends, clean-up efforts continue

By Pattaya Mail
Despite the conclusion of Songkran celebrations, Pattaya’s clean-up teams are working tirelessly to restore the city.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The much-awaited Songkran festivities in Pattaya have officially come to a close, but the efforts to restore the city to its usual vibrant state are far from over. Known for its grand water fights and lively celebrations, Pattaya’s Songkran has drawn thousands of locals and tourists to its streets to mark the Thai New Year.

As the festivities wrap up, the city is now focused on the post-Songkran clean-up. Teams of workers have been busy cleaning the streets, collecting water tanks, clearing debris, and ensuring that the city is ready to welcome visitors once again. The process involves removing remnants of the wild celebrations, including excess water from the streets, used supplies, and other materials left behind.

While the fun may have ended, Pattaya is committed to ensuring that it remains clean, safe, and welcoming for both residents and tourists. The clean-up will continue throughout the day as efforts to maintain the city’s charm and beauty remain a top priority.


The authorities are dedicated to ensuring that the streets are clear and safe for both locals and tourists to enjoy the city after the water fights.

Pattaya residents and workers are coming together to help clean up the aftermath of the festivities, ensuring the city remains beautiful and accessible for everyone.

The clean-up process in Pattaya is expected to continue as part of the city’s commitment to environmental responsibility and public safety.














