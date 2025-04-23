Songkran in Pattaya ends, clean-up efforts continue

PATTAYA, Thailand – The much-awaited Songkran festivities in Pattaya have officially come to a close, but the efforts to restore the city to its usual vibrant state are far from over. Known for its grand water fights and lively celebrations, Pattaya’s Songkran has drawn thousands of locals and tourists to its streets to mark the Thai New Year.

As the festivities wrap up, the city is now focused on the post-Songkran clean-up. Teams of workers have been busy cleaning the streets, collecting water tanks, clearing debris, and ensuring that the city is ready to welcome visitors once again. The process involves removing remnants of the wild celebrations, including excess water from the streets, used supplies, and other materials left behind.

While the fun may have ended, Pattaya is committed to ensuring that it remains clean, safe, and welcoming for both residents and tourists. The clean-up will continue throughout the day as efforts to maintain the city’s charm and beauty remain a top priority.







































