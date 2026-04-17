What Pattaya locals want visitors to know before Wan Lai celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya prepares for its busiest Wan Lai celebrations, April 17-19, local residents are urging visitors to plan ahead and take extra precautions to stay safe during the large-scale festivities.

Heavy traffic is expected across the city, particularly around Beach Road and key celebration zones, with locals advising visitors to allow extra travel time and, where possible, leave vehicles at their hotel or use parking areas outside the main event areas.







Accommodation is also expected to be in short supply, with many hotels already fully booked ahead of the celebrations. Visitors are encouraged to secure rooms in advance to avoid disappointment.

Locals are also reminding tourists to carry some cash in case of emergencies or phone battery failure, particularly in crowded areas where digital payments may become difficult.

Safety concerns remain a major issue during Wan Lai, with warnings against using large blocks of ice or high-pressure water guns, both of which can cause injuries and lead to arguments. Visitors are also being advised to watch out for pickpockets, as large crowds often create opportunities for theft.

Another key warning is to avoid playing water games while standing or sitting on vehicle roofs, as slips and falls can lead to serious injuries.

With temperatures remaining extremely high, residents are also warning tourists to be aware of heatstroke and avoid spending too much time in direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day.

Locals say everyone should enjoy Wan Lai in a fun and responsible way, while looking after their own safety and that of others.































