Too Rich to Go Free? Thailand mulls travel tax for outbound jet-setters

PATTAYA, Thailand – As millions of Thais pack their bags for luxury escapes to Japan, Europe, or Korea — all while flooding Instagram with airport selfies — the Thai Revenue Department is asking a pointed question: should the privilege of international travel come with a price tag for the nation?

The department, under the leadership of Director-General Pinsai Suraswadi, has confirmed that it is actively studying the feasibility of reinstating an outbound travel tax on Thai citizens. The move is being floated as part of broader efforts to increase state revenue in the 2026 fiscal year, which targets a collection of 2.4 trillion baht, up 100 billion baht from the previous year.







“In the past, we used to collect a travel tax,” said Pinsai. “But it was scrapped during an economic crisis when fewer Thais could afford to go abroad. That situation has now reversed.”

Indeed, despite global inflation and a weak baht, international departures by Thai travelers have rebounded strongly. From shopping sprees in Seoul to ski holidays in Hokkaido, outbound travel is no longer just for elites — but for a sizeable upper-middle class that appears largely insulated from domestic economic pressures.

According to the Revenue Department, this group represents a lucrative opportunity. If millions can afford overseas leisure trips, the logic goes, they can afford to contribute a modest sum to the state coffers — particularly when the government is hunting for fresh sources of tax income.

But implementing such a tax isn’t without complications. Unlike in the past, when Thai outbound travelers were a small group, today’s scale raises logistical challenges. The department must determine whether the cost of administering such a tax outweighs the benefits, and how it would be collected — whether through airlines, immigration systems, or travel agencies.

Other countries already levy similar fees. Japan, for instance, imposes a 1,000-yen “Sayonara Tax” on outbound travelers to support tourism infrastructure. Thailand could adopt a similar flat-rate model or consider a tiered structure based on destination, travel class, or ticket price.



The proposal is still under review and will ultimately depend on a green light from the cabinet. But it arrives amid a broader push by the Revenue Department to bring more income into the system, including cracking down on under-the-radar cash businesses, nightlife operators, and even online sellers.

Critics might argue the tax would unfairly burden middle-class families or discourage international travel. Supporters, however, see it as a reasonable civic duty for those who are, as the saying goes, “rich enough to fly, rich enough to share.”

As the debate unfolds, one thing is clear: free takeoffs may soon come with a price — even before wheels leave the runway.

































