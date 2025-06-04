End of the Road? – Traditional taxis left behind as airport passengers turn to Grab for trips to Pattaya and beyond

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, the taxi rank is beginning to look more like a museum exhibit — a row of vehicles waiting for passengers who no longer come. Travelers, both Thai and foreign, are increasingly bypassing traditional taxis in favor of ride-hailing apps like Grab. The shift is so pronounced that a popular local Facebook page recently posted photos of passengers streaming past the taxi line, opting instead for pre-booked Grab cars with designated staff on hand to assist them with app downloads, trip advice, and customer support.

“Now I understand why the taxi drivers are always complaining,” one post read. “Everyone walks straight out of the terminal and heads for Grab. The service is better, and there’s staff to help tourists get set up.”

The comments under the post were even more damning.







“They only want to pick up foreigners going to Pattaya or Hua Hin. If a Thai person asks to go somewhere nearby, they pull a sour face like you just ruined their day.”

“They’ve done it to themselves. Always trying to get you to accept a flat fare. If you refuse, they complain the whole way. No GPS, no help with bags, and when you don’t tip, they throw in a sarcastic comment. After that, I stopped using taxis in Thailand — unless I absolutely have to.”

“Every time I return to Thailand, it’s the same. They act annoyed, gossip with other drivers, and try to make you feel guilty so you’ll tip. It’s exhausting.”

“Once I got yelled at for hailing a cab to Ramkhamhaeng University. It was only a 3-4 km trip, but the driver ranted the whole way about how I should’ve walked. I’d just arrived from the provinces to attend my nephew’s graduation — how was I supposed to know where the university was?”

This trend marks a tipping point for Thailand’s legacy taxi industry — particularly for drivers hoping to cash in on long-distance fares to destinations like Pattaya. Where once airport taxi stands were hotspots for lucrative intercity rides, they’re now being outpaced by digital platforms that offer transparency, predictability, and — crucially — better manners.

In the age of online reviews, fixed app pricing, and customer ratings, passengers are simply choosing peace of mind over unpleasant haggling.

And when a 90-minute trip to Pattaya costs about the same but comes with better service and less drama, the choice is easy.

If Thailand’s traditional taxi sector hopes to survive — let alone thrive — it must evolve, fast. Because from Bangkok to Pattaya, the road ahead no longer runs through the meter. It runs through the app.

































