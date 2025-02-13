Too Many Thefts and Crimes – Increased patrols and CCTVs enhance safety and order on Pattaya beaches

PATTAYA, Thailand – In recent months, Pattaya has seen a noticeable increase in patrols and the installation of CCTV cameras on its beaches, aimed at improving safety and maintaining order. This effort comes in response to concerns over the rising number of incidents, including theft, drug use, and anti-social behavior that were beginning to affect both locals and tourists.

The local authorities have implemented increased patrols by both police officers and beach security personnel, working to deter criminal activities and offer a visible presence to enhance public safety. In addition, CCTV cameras have been strategically placed along key sections of the beach, ensuring that critical areas are under constant surveillance. This technology helps track incidents in real-time and provides valuable evidence for investigations, acting as both a deterrent to criminals and a tool for law enforcement.







Public reaction to these measures has generally been positive. Many locals and tourists have expressed appreciation for the increased security, feeling more comfortable and protected when visiting the beaches. With a heightened police presence, there has also been a reduction in street harassment and other disruptive behaviors that previously occurred more frequently.

However, some are calling for even more measures, such as the installation of additional lighting in poorly lit areas and an expansion of patrols to cover more hours, particularly during late nights when the beach can still be a hotspot for illicit activity.



While the effectiveness of these measures is still being evaluated, early feedback suggests that increased patrols and CCTVs have already contributed to a safer and more orderly environment, helping to restore trust in Pattaya’s public spaces. For now, the authorities remain committed to their ongoing efforts, hoping to strike the right balance between enforcing laws and offering a welcoming atmosphere for visitors.































