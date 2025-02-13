Benefits for Pattaya! – Thai Prime Minister addresses liquor sales restrictions on religious days amid tourism focus

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to questions about the possibility of purchasing alcohol on religious days, the Prime Minister stated that the government would review the situation and determine the best approach. While acknowledging that tourists often visit without knowing local customs or restrictions, especially on significant Buddhist holidays, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of considering the impact on tourism.

“The theme for this year is focused on tourism,” she said, highlighting the need for a thorough reassessment. Previously, restrictions on alcohol sales between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM were implemented, but the government is now considering focusing more on regulating access, particularly to minors.







She reiterated that the goal is to ensure that measures are implemented effectively, not just focusing on opening up sales, but ensuring appropriate safeguards for responsible consumption.

This reconsideration of the restrictions could bring significant benefits to Pattaya, a major tourist hub. With the potential relaxation of these alcohol sales rules, the city could attract more international visitors, offering a more flexible and welcoming atmosphere. This would not only boost local tourism but also support businesses, especially those in hospitality and entertainment sectors, contributing to Pattaya’s economic growth while balancing responsible consumption practices.































