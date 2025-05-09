Vietnam launches 10-year ‘Golden Visa’ to attract tourists, investors, and global talent

PATTAYA, Thailand – Vietnam is making bold moves to position itself as a new tourism and investment hub in Southeast Asia with the launch of a 10-year “Golden Visa” program. Aimed at attracting long-term visitors, foreign investors, and skilled professionals, the initiative marks a major shift in Vietnam’s tourism strategy—one that moves beyond short-term visits toward long-term economic and lifestyle engagement.

The golden visa, which offers renewable long-term residency, is part of Vietnam’s broader plan to transform itself into a sustainable tourism destination while simultaneously boosting innovation and economic development. The visa is expected to appeal to high-value individuals contributing to Vietnam’s tourism, technology, or business sectors.







Vietnam’s immigration process is also rapidly embracing digital transformation. Notably, for Indian citizens, short-term business and travel e-visas can now be obtained entirely online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy. The upcoming golden visa program is expected to follow the same digital-first approach, streamlining the experience for eligible applicants.

Beyond its economic promise, Vietnam offers an attractive quality of life. Cities like Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang are known for being relatively safe, affordable, and increasingly equipped with international schools, hospitals, and modern housing. Whether it’s the misty mountains of Sapa, the beach resorts of Nha Trang, or the historic temples of Hue, Vietnam offers diverse lifestyle experiences for those looking to call the country home.



Tourism is already on the rise. From January to April 2025, Vietnam welcomed over 7.67 million international visitors, marking a 23.8% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

China remains the largest source of inbound tourists, with 1.95 million visitors, making up 25.4% of total arrivals. South Korea follows with 1.58 million tourists (20.6%). Other key markets include Taiwan (440,000), the United States (323,000), and Japan. ASEAN neighbors such as Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand also rank among the top 10 markets.



Several countries showed especially strong year-on-year growth:

China: +56.7%

Philippines: +98.3%

Cambodia: +79.6%

Laos: +44.7%

Russia: +110.9%, now Vietnam’s largest European source market

Meanwhile, Vietnam is also tapping into Europe by waiving short-term visa requirements for select countries. The UK, France, Germany, and Italy all posted double-digit growth in visitors. Poland, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic—whose citizens are enjoying visa waivers until December 2025—also saw significant gains.





Looking ahead, Vietnam is set to roll out seven major international tourism campaigns in 2025, with the ambitious goal of drawing 22 to 23 million foreign tourists by year’s end. The new golden visa is expected to play a central role in that strategy.

As Vietnam sharpens its competitive edge with liberalized visa policies, digital convenience, and lifestyle appeal, it is quickly emerging as a serious contender in the global tourism and investment landscape.

































