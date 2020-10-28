Tone deaf? Karaoke crooner smashed in face ‘for no reason’

A karaoke crooner was injured after the club’s owner smashed a bottle in his face “for no reason.”

Akarapon Wipopchaiyamongkok, 41, suffered cuts and bruises in the Oct. 27 attack at the Kor Karaoke bar near the Thongthip Market in Sattahip’s Khet Udomsak Subdistrict.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Before being taken to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center, Akarapon told police he’d simply been drinking when the unidentified male owner approached him and hit him in the face. He claimed he didn’t know the motive for the attack.

Perhaps he was just a bad singer?











