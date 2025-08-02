‘Together We Share’ — Pattaya joins nationwide relief effort for war victims

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya joins hands in nationwide relief efforts, supporting war victims with organized donation points across the city.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers have stepped up to assist at donation points collecting relief items for those affected by war. Officers are stationed near the X-Site area on Third Road to help ensure the donation process is smooth and safe.

When Thailand unites, no one faces crisis alone.”

This campaign aims to deliver heartfelt Thai compassion from the land of love and concern, showing the power of unity in humanitarian missions. It reminds the world that in times of global despair, Thailand still stands as a beacon of hope.



Thais dont leave each other behind.”

Donation Period: July 25 August 5

Donation Points and Hours:

  1. 1. Pattaya Beachfront, opposite Pattaya City Police Station
    08:30 – 16:30
  2. 2. In front of Wat Chai Mongkol, across from the market, South Pattaya

08:30 – 16:30

  1. 3. Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, Naklua
    Open 24 hours
  2. 4. Terminal 21 Pattaya (exact collection times not specified)

Items Needed:

  1. 1. Cash donations (Note: No bank transfers are accepted)
  2. 2. Essential supplies such as rice, dried food, medicine, sanitary pads, toothbrushes, and toothpaste
  3. 3. Drinking water (Largescale donations of water should be delivered directly to Sawang Boriboon Foundation)

Clothing donations are not being accepted.

Municipal officers ensure smooth and safe donation processes near key locations including Pattaya Beach and Wat Chai Mongkol.

Essential items like food, medicine, and hygiene products are being collected from July 25 to August 5, with 24-hour donations at Sawang Boriboon Foundation.

 

The city urges compassion and unity, reminding all that “Thais don’t leave each other behind” during times of crisis.

















