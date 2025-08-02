Pattaya Mayor considers adding new boat drop-off point to better serve elderly tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has pledged to explore the possibility of opening an additional boat drop-off point along Pattaya Beach to better accommodate tourists, particularly the elderly and children, following a formal request from the Pattaya Local Boat Association.

Representatives from the association presented concerns over the current zoning regulations, implemented under the “Pattaya Model,” which designate only three official speedboat pick-up and drop-off zones: North Pattaya Beach, Central Pattaya Beach, and South Pattaya Beach.







These regulations, in place since November 1, 2024, aim to ensure swimmer safety and maintain an orderly beach environment by prohibiting boat operations outside the designated zones. However, the association reports that this policy has inadvertently led to a decline in tourist usage, particularly among groups with mobility challenges. The longer distances between boat landings and popular destinations have discouraged use, while the time-consuming boarding process for seniors and young children has reduced the number of daily trips operators can make—directly impacting their income.

In response, the association has proposed the addition of a fourth designated zone—located between Soi 10 and Soi 13 on Pattaya Beach—arguing that it would strike a better balance between operational efficiency and tourist accessibility.

Mayor Poramet acknowledged the concerns, expressing sympathy for the economic hardship faced by boat operators. However, he clarified that the city does not hold direct regulatory authority over maritime zones, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Marine Department and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Still, as a tourism-centric city, Pattaya is eager to support solutions that maintain safety while promoting economic activity. Mayor Poramet confirmed that the city will consider a pilot program to temporarily open the proposed fourth drop-off point. City officials will conduct site assessments to determine logistical viability and coordinate with the Pattaya Regional Marine Office to seek official approval for expanding the regulated zones from three to four—ideally in time for the upcoming high season.



“This solution would not only improve convenience for tourists, especially the elderly and children, but also enhance safety and promote a more positive image of Pattaya as a tourist destination,” said Mayor Poramet.

If approved, the additional boat point would offer greater flexibility for marine transport operators and potentially revitalize tourist engagement along Pattaya Beach’s central zones.



































