Tiny subdistrict calls in Pattaya tree cutters

If they didn’t cut it down, the five-story tree would have fallen.

That was the thinking in Banglamung Subdistrict when Mayor Jaraywat Chinnawat and public works employees assembled on the soi next to Wat Prachumkongka Oct. 11 to remove a 20-year-old Indian almond that had grown into high voltage wires and died.







The tiny subdistrict at the far end of Banglamung District didn’t have the equipment or expertise to take down such arduous arbor. So they called Pattaya City Hall, which dispatched an aerial hydraulic truck that experts use to remove big foliage.



After the Pattaya cut off the troublesome top, they turned it over to the subdistrict crew, which completed the job without injury or incident.

The event prompted residents to request more tree felling in the area where age and growth threaten homes during storms.

































