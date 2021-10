Pattaya police arrested 27 people partying at an illegally open karaoke bar.

The booze was flowing and the faux-Sinatras crooning when the boys in brown arrived at the unidentified club on South Road Soi 4 at 1 a.m. Oct. 11.







No drugs were found, but the bar owner was charged with opening after curfew, serving alcohol illegally and violating disease-control measures. All 27 customers were charged with violating the Emergency Decree.