Time for foreign visitors in Pattaya to support local businesses starting with a simple lotto ticket

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand weathers an economic slowdown, the small-time street vendors selling government lottery tickets are among the hardest hit. Many are elderly, disabled, or supporting their families on just a few hundred baht a day. With fewer buyers and rising costs, every sale counts.

In Pattaya, you’ll see them everywhere — on the beach, outside convenience stores, or quietly walking through crowded sois with their green plastic cases. For foreign visitors, buying a ticket or two isn’t just about chasing luck — it’s about helping someone make it through the day.







And don’t worry if you’re not into lotteries. You can always gift them to your Thai friends, your girlfriend, your wife, or even your kids just for fun. These vendors don’t mind who you give them to — they’re just grateful for the support.

In times like these, even a small gesture—like buying an 80-baht lotto ticket, plus a modest 10 to 20 baht walking service fee if you want the vendor to come right up to you—can make a big difference. Vendors often walk around carrying trays flashing with tickets just inches from your face. And who knows? You might just win big and find yourself able to retire here long-term, without ever having to go back home. Or if you’re not in the mood to buy, you can simply say ‘Mai Ao Krap’ with a gentle smile, and he or she will smile back and walk away.



































