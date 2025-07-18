Russian teen caught spray-painting Pattaya’s Laem Bali Hai Bridge wall, one friend escapes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Special operations officers in Pattaya apprehended a 17-year-old Russian youth caught spray-painting graffiti on the walls of the Laem Bali Hai overpass early Thursday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a public report about two teenagers vandalizing the bridge walls with spray paint. Upon arrival, the youths — approximately 16 to 20 years old — attempted to flee. One escaped, identified as a Thai male, while the Russian teen was detained at the scene. Several cans of spray paint were seized as evidence.







The teen is now in custody pending investigation and formal charges. Authorities are actively searching for the second suspect.

The incident quickly drew strong reactions online, with Pattaya locals split between criticism and amusement. One commenter wrote, “Fled conscription in Russia to live easy in Thailand — now doing this? Send him back to be a soldier in his own country.” Another quipped, “Not bad skills. The wall was old anyway — let him repaint it. This is Pattaya’s new signature.”

Other reactions highlighted the gray area between art and crime: “There’s a difference between what we ‘like’ and what’s legally right.” Another said, “Looks kind of nice, actually — it’s art.”

Some even offered humorous suggestions for punishment: “Make him finish the whole wall. If it turns out good, he’s off the hook. If not, fine him.” Another joked, “If you like his work, hire him to spray your bedroom walls instead.”



But others stressed the importance of consent: “Did he ask the wall owner first? You can’t just do what you want and ignore everyone else.”

The local police, meanwhile, seemed caught in the middle, with one commenter observing, “Looks like the cops don’t even know what to do with him — just let his parents deal with it.”

Officials reiterated that defacing public property is illegal and that appropriate legal action will follow.



































