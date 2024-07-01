Thunderstorms expected in Pattaya and Bangkok; moderate waves in the Gulf of Thailand

The Meteorological Department reports that thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in some areas in the upper northeastern and southwestern regions. In Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that the southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, along with a low-pressure area covering the upper part of Vietnam. These conditions will cause thunderstorms in Thailand, with heavy rain expected in some areas in the upper northeastern and southwestern regions. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, and to be careful when traveling through thunderstorm areas.







For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, moderate waves are expected, with waves 1-2 meters high in the upper Andaman Sea, and higher than 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are about 1 meter high, and higher than 1 meter in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Northern Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mostly in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Tak provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum temperature 33-36°C. Southwesterly winds 10-15 km/h.







Northeastern Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, and Nakhon Phanom provinces. Minimum temperature 24-25°C, maximum temperature 33-36°C. Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/h.

Central Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, mostly in Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya provinces. Minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum temperature 34-35°C. Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/h.

Eastern Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), and Rayong provinces. Minimum temperature 25-29°C, maximum temperature 32-35°C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/h. Waves are about 1 meter high, and higher than 1 meter in thunderstorm areas.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla provinces. Minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum temperature 33-36°C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/h. Waves are about 1 meter high, and higher than 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.









Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Minimum temperature 25-26°C, maximum temperature 31-34°C. From Ranong upwards: Southwesterly winds 15-35 km/h. Waves 1-2 meters high, and higher than 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. From Phang Nga downwards: Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/h. Waves are about 1 meter high, and higher than 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and Vicinity: Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area. Minimum temperature 26-27°C, maximum temperature 33-35°C. Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/h.





































