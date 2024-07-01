High-speed collision on Jomtien 2nd Road injures Chinese driver

In the early hours of June 28, a high-speed collision on Jomtien Second Road resulted in significant injuries to a 42-year-old Chinese national. The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. when a white Hyundai Elantra, driven by Xia Dong Fang, collided with a black Isuzu D-Max pickup truck that was parked by the roadside.







Eyewitness Mr. Ohm, 34, described hearing a loud impact as the sedan, driven at high speed by Mr. Xia, struck the truck. Rushing to assist, Mr. Ohm helped extract the injured driver from the wrecked sedan and promptly alerted rescue authorities. Mr. Xia sustained a laceration on his head and complained of chest pain. Rescuers provided immediate first aid on the scene before urgently transporting him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.







Pol. Capt. Sanan Khotanon, Deputy Investigator of the Pattaya City Police, was among the first responders. He documented the scene and reviewed CCTV footage to gather evidence. As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities measured Mr. Xia’s blood alcohol level to determine if intoxication was a factor in the accident.





































