Thunderstorms all week over Pattaya and East Thailand

By Pattaya Mail
0
836
Sukhumvit Highway, Pattaya City, Chonburi Province.
Sukhumvit Highway, Pattaya City, Chonburi Province.

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Thailand
Cloudy with fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 30-35 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters in thundershower areas.



Scattered to fairy widespread thundershowers throughout the period and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-27°C. Maximum temperature 30-36°C. Southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meter and about 2 meters in thundershower areas.

Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast.
Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast.

Loading…

Pattaya City 4 Weeks Weather Forecast.
Pattaya City 4 Weeks Weather Forecast.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR