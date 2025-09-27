Three Cambodian beggars arrested in Pattaya, refuse to return home citing poverty and no jobs

PATTAYA, Thailand – Immigration Police in Chonburi have arrested three Cambodian nationals who had been begging in Pattaya despite previous deportations. Tourists and locals had filed complaints about the nuisance caused by foreign beggars, saying it tarnished the city’s tourism image.

Pol. Col. Napasphong Khositsuriyamanee, Superintendent of Chonburi Immigration, ordered a joint operation with Tourist Police and Pattaya City Police to crack down on beggars around key tourist areas.







The suspects were identified as Sok Palee, 59, Dao, 41, and Sophen, 41. Police confiscated plastic cups, coins, and banknotes found in their possession.

During questioning, the three Cambodians admitted they did not want to return to their homeland because there are no jobs and they would go hungry. They also confessed that they had been deported before, but crossed the border back into Thailand to survive and earn money.



































