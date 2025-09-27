Pattaya Council members visit Permsiri Village over long-standing infrastructure woes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Council members Jirawat Plukjai and Wasan Sukkee visited Permsiri Residence Village on Soi Khao Talo, East Pattaya, to meet with residents and the community committee following complaints about chronic infrastructure issues. Problems include recurring floods, clogged drains, insufficient street lighting, and low water pressure — all of which have continuously affected residents’ quality of life.







The core obstacle lies in a legal limitation: the village roads have not been designated as public property, preventing Pattaya City from carrying out repairs or investing in infrastructure upgrades as it does in other areas.

During discussions, the council members advised the community committee to consider steps such as holding a public hearing and negotiating with the property developer to formally hand over the roads for public use. Such a move would legally allow the city to allocate budget for maintenance and structural improvements.

Council member Jirawat Plukjai noted that this is not an isolated case:

“This problem isn’t unique to Permsiri Village — it reflects a wider issue across many communities in Pattaya, where housing projects were developed in the past without solid legal frameworks. This is a major structural challenge the city must solve, so residents are not left suffering again and again.”

Both council members confirmed they will raise the matter in meetings with the city administration to find a concrete solution and ease residents’ hardships in the long term.







































