Third anti-virus jab opportunities for foreigners in Pattaya

Both paid and unpaid booster shots for doubly-vaccinated Pattaya expats are on the cards for early 2022. Private sector Phyathai hospital in Sri Racha, the Bangkok Hospital Pattaya and the latter’s outreach Jomtien Hospital on Sukhumvit Road will soon provide third jabs for preregistered customers. Phyathai is already contacting clients with dates, whilst the other two promise a window of opportunity from January to March 2022. The prepaid cost is around 1,600 baht with Moderna, irrespective of the brand of previous inoculations.







The indoor Sports Stadium on Soi Chaiyapeuk Two, opposite the 103 radio station, was open December 23 and 24 for free walk-in Pfizer booster shots. Reports say that both Thais and foreigners were welcome. The Stadium has now closed for the holiday period, but new dates will be available once City Hall confirms that stocks are available. The Bangkok Pattaya Hospital’s vaccination center at Central Festival Pattaya Beach is currently concentrating on first and second jab patients with a prior booking.





Booster jab opportunities for foreigners in Pattaya can be a hit-and-miss business and other hospitals and clinics may sometimes offer a facility. Pattaya City Hospital and Banglamung Hospital, both public sector, have vaccinated many non-Thais but were not offering booster shots when we visited. It is important to take along your passport, proof of a local address and your coronavirus vaccination record when making any health enquiry.





Foreigners who were doubly vaccinated with Astra Zeneca at Ban Sue railway station, Bangkok, earlier in the year may be able to obtain a booster Moderna or Pfizer shot there in the new year. However, the website does not currently appear to be operating and reports say pre-registration is essential this time around. Because of the health threats posed by the emerging Omicron virus variant, the Thai government says it is committed to offering third jabs to everyone doubly-vaccinated as soon as humanly possible.





























