McQuillan Wines having strong impact in Pattaya and beyond

PATTAYA, Thailand – There are many stereotypical moans and groans about buying wine in Thailand. It’s notoriously expensive and purchasing it outside prescribed hours can be problematical. The labels are invariably mystifying and basic information in English very sparse indeed. The 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, strictly enforced in the media, forbids any advertising which promotes booze consumption or claims any benefits.

Irish expat Shane McQuillan knew all that but founded his Thai-owned company in 2022 to import boutique wines from countries like Italy, South Africa, Australia and France into the Thai market. He focuses on supplying retailers and distributors with diverse wines, available in three-liter boxes and standard bottles, and has developed unique brands beginning with a Chardonnay and a Rosso.







Shane, now in his early 50s, has had an entrepreneurial career of the widest dimensions. As a 13-yearold in Dublin, he was trying out cookery (he still does a spectacular Irish breakfast) and learning skills from local restaurants. Post college, he has worked over many years in countries from the Far East and USA to Denmark and Romania specializing in executive business management and financial marketing. He developed an expertise in digital currency before most of us had even understood the term.

“I saw a great opportunity in Thailand,” says Shane, “as much of the locally produced wine is based on fruit labels for cheapness. I wanted to import diverse wines from vineyards abroad based on quality and value for money.” He adds that although wine volume amounts to only 1.5 percent of alcoholic consumption in Thailand, it’s effectively 10-15 percent because of the value.

Importing wine here is a complex matter. Shane points out the many government agencies involved such as the excise department with its import permits, customs and municipal fees, assorted surcharges such including a health supplement and value-added tax amongst other bureaucracies. The voluminous spreadsheets he shows to satisfy government regulations are awesome. McQuillan Wines, based In Nonthaburi, are now found in cities all over Thailand.



In Pattaya, you find McQuillan Wines all over the city from Villa Market and Gentlemen’s Clubs to Marriott Hotels and local fish and chip shops. They supply the wine options at several embassy events, including the British, and at the leading Chambers of Commerce represented in the area. In marketing terms, the international core is extremely important. Beyond Thailand, the company is looking for bases in neighboring countries including Vietnam.



Obviously, McQuillan Wines are far from being the only wine importer into Thailand. But the company, a new kid-on-the- block so to speak, is growing year on year. “Our mission,” says Shane, “is three-fold. We import cheaply a variety of high quality and boutique wines, sell our own branded products and provide services such as personalized tastings and sustainable wine options.” A remarkable record in just three years.



































