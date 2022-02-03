Pattaya feeling more expensive, despite falling inflation nationally

While the spotlight has been on pork, prices for food and consumer goods across the board are up in Pattaya.

Chicken meat, eggs, palm oil and diesel fuel recently joined pork on the government’s price-control list, reflecting the inflationary pressure on the economy since November.







Nationwide, inflation and consumer prices actually fell in December compared with November. The annual inflation rate fell to 2.17% in December from a seven-month high of 2.71% in the prior month.

January’s numbers have not been released, but the local perception is that inflation is worse. The price of consumer products and necessaries in Pattaya, such as detergent, soap, toothpaste, vegetable oil, thermos bottles, rice cookers, milk powder and more have increased since the end of last year.

Much of the blame goes to higher oil prices, which have increased the cost of transporting goods. Furthermore, raw materials’ costs have increased.

Many restaurants in Pattaya using pork as a main ingredient have increased prices by 10 baht on selected dishes.

Moreover, chicken and seafood prices are higher, resulting in increased prices or portion reductions for instant foods.







































