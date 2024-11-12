Thief caught riding stolen motorcycle while trying to get it repaired, group of teens deliver justice

PATTAYA, Thailand – A thief met his unfortunate fate when he was caught attempting to repair a motorcycle he had stolen just days earlier, at a mobile phone repair shop in Pattaya. On November 10, at around 9:00 AM, a group of teenagers apprehended a man, aged around 50-60, who was riding a stolen Honda Scoopy motorcycle to get it repaired at a shop on the corner of Soi 9, Wat Boon Samphan, East Pattaya.









The thief, who appeared intoxicated and confused, was surrounded by the group of teens, who had learned of the man’s whereabouts after his girlfriend noticed him bringing the stolen bike into the repair shop. Upon arrival, the group immediately detained the man and took action, using Thai martial arts to subdue him before contacting the police. The thief, covered in blood and unable to explain himself, was left in a dazed state.









The stolen motorcycle belonged to 16-year-old lad, who had parked his bike at a 7-Eleven on Central View Pattaya Beach Road on November 8, 2024. Upon returning later, he found his bike had been stolen. After filing a police report, Treethach was alerted by his girlfriend about seeing the thief riding the stolen bike into the shop for repairs. With a group of friends, he rushed to confront the thief and successfully caught him.

The police arrived shortly after and took the thief into custody, with further legal actions pending.





































