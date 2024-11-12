Man caught in inappropriate act in front of tourists on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A disturbing incident occurred on Pattaya Beach when a Thai man was filmed performing inappropriate actions in full view of tourists on November 10. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the man, dressed in a long-sleeve shirt and shorts, sitting on a plastic chair behind a food booth at the Diwali Festival. He can be seen engaging in lewd behavior without any regard for the many passersby.









The footage, lasting approximately 30 seconds, was captured by 25-year-old Ms. Nual (a pseudonym), who witnessed the man’s actions earlier that morning. She explained that she had noticed him engaging in inappropriate conduct, which appeared to be an attempt at self-gratification. Alarmed by the scene, she immediately recorded the video as evidence, showing the man repeating the act multiple times, seemingly unfazed by the crowd.









Ms. Nual expressed her concern, saying that such incidents could harm the city’s reputation, particularly for tourism. She urged local authorities to address the matter, as it could deter people from visiting Pattaya Beach or participating in outdoor activities, such as swimming or running, in the future.

This unsettling incident has sparked a call for action from both locals and tourists, highlighting the need for greater oversight of public spaces to ensure the safety and decency of Pattaya as a popular tourist destination.





































