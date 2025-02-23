Theft on Hotel Way Out – Woman arrested for stealing ATM card from British tourist, withdraws 40,000 baht

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police officials arrested 54-year-old Nang Kham Pakham at a restaurant near the entrance of Jomtien Soi 4, who was found to be in connection with the theft of an ATM card from a British tourist and unauthorized withdrawals totaling 40,000 Baht.

The incident occurred on February 2, when the British victim had taken the suspect to stay at the Queen Victoria Hotel in Pattaya. After Nang Kham left the room, the victim realized his ATM card was missing. Upon investigation, it was revealed that 40,000 Baht had been withdrawn from his account in four transactions.







Following the victim’s complaint, the police analyzed CCTV footage and conducted an investigation which led to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

During questioning, Nang Kham admitted to stealing the ATM card and withdrawing the money for personal use. A background check revealed that she had previously been convicted of theft three times and had been incarcerated for criminal offenses. Despite serving her time, she continued committing crimes, including theft and gambling-related offenses.

Nang Kham has been sent to the authorities for legal proceedings.































