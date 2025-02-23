Heavy rainfall hits Pattaya at night, flooding busy residential roads

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya experienced heavy rainfall, leading to localized flooding in several areas at 9 PM on February 22. Residents in Soi Khao Talo, East Pattaya, reported knee-deep water levels in certain spots, causing significant disruptions. One local commented ‘Using a boat, I could reach home. The water level was knee-deep earlier, but it’s receding now’.

The Thai Meteorological Department had previously issued warnings about unstable weather conditions, including thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, affecting various regions, including Pattaya.

Authorities are advising residents and visitors to exercise caution during this period, stay informed through official channels, and avoid areas prone to flooding.





































