Police raid ‘Gang 38’ hideout in Pattaya, seize weapons after brawl and explosion incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – A police operation has led to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy and five other youths, following a violent clash between two groups in Pattaya on February 18. The brawl, which involved motorcycles and explosions, created panic among locals who had to flee the area. The authorities raided a room in a Naklua district housing complex on February 21, finding weapons, explosives, and motorcycles linked to the group.

The raid was prompted by an investigation that identified the youths as part of “Gang 38,” a group notorious for creating disturbances by riding loud motorcycles and engaging in public altercations. During the raid, police confiscated a homemade .38 caliber firearm, several knives, explosives, and four motorcycles. The arrested suspect, identified as 16-year-old Anda, faces charges for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.







The arrested youths, including Anda, denied the allegations. The remaining individuals were released after their guardians were contacted, and further investigation will determine if any charges will be pressed. Police continue to track the group’s activities to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety in Pattaya.

This recent operation highlights ongoing efforts by local authorities to crack down on gang-related violence and ensure peace for residents and tourists alike.































