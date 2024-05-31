The Push towards a Digital Economy at Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Wednesday, May 15, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) welcomed back Daryl Reeves who spoke on the topic of “The Push towards a Digital Economy.” Daryl is a retired small town boy from New Zealand who runs an online shopping platform in Australia. He is passionate about the digital revolution and its potential for the future.

He talked about how the digital revolution is changing the world in terms of online shopping, smartphones, social media, and artificial intelligence. He said that the digital revolution is happening faster than ever, and that people need to embrace it or risk being left behind.







Daryl gave examples of how AI can enhance various domains and activities. He demonstrated how AI can write poems, give legal and medical advice, handle customer service, and provide data analysis. He also mentioned how AI can help with scientific discovery, health care, foreign policy, national security, and consumer experience. He said that AI can provide many benefits and opportunities for people, such as curing diseases, living longer, and having personalized digital assistants.

He noted that AI can also pose some threats and challenges, such as ethical issues, privacy concerns, social impacts, and human-AI interaction. Daryl said that AI can be used for good or evil, depending on the intentions and actions of the users and developers. Also that AI can be scary and unpredictable, especially if it becomes more intelligent and autonomous than humans. He said that people need to be aware and prepared for these scenarios and try to prevent or mitigate them

After the presentation, MC George Wilson brought everyone up to date on upcoming PCEC events which was then followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view a video of Daryl’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yz8VB-aM5Eg.



































