The allure of weakening Thai baht during festive events in Pattaya; 33.50-33.80 per US dollar

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya prepares for the energetic and water-soaked Songkran festival, international tourists are finding another reason to stay—Thailand’s weakening baht, which enhances their spending power.

As of the morning of March 6, the baht opened at 33.59 per US dollar, slightly strengthening from the previous day’s 33.68. The baht is expected to fluctuate within the 33.50-33.80 range over the next 24 hours, influenced by global economic factors, including weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data and a stronger euro.







For foreign travelers, a weaker baht means more affordable hotel stays, cheaper meals at top restaurants, and better deals at Pattaya’s shopping centers. Popular areas like Walking Street, Beach Road, and Soi Buakhao become even more appealing for nightlife, entertainment, and shopping.

Additionally, with Songkran’s extended celebrations in Pattaya running from April 12-19, visitors can enjoy the festival while taking advantage of favorable exchange rates. However, travelers should plan ahead, as accommodation fills up quickly, and road congestion remains a major issue during the celebrations.























