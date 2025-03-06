Pattaya authorities inspect dust pollution from cement plant near Sukhumvit Soi 91/1

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials inspected the environmental issues caused by a cement plant located near Sukhumvit Soi 91/1. The investigation came in response to complaints from local residents about dust and air pollution resulting from cement debris, rocks, dirt, and sand spilling onto nearby roads.

Assistant Secretary to the Pattaya Mayor, Sakchai Charoenyukhongrod revealed that Pattaya had received several complaints from residents near the cement plant, located before the Four Regions Floating Market, about the hazardous debris causing significant air pollution. This pollution was reportedly affecting the health and daily lives of people in the area. After an investigation, authorities found that two cement plants were operating in the area, with substantial violations, including the lack of proper operating licenses and environmental cleanliness regulations.







The plants were found to be in violation of public health safety laws and the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Town Act of 1992, which prohibits dumping pollutants or waste on roads or waterways. As a result, Pattaya City officials issued fines and ordered the plants to halt operations until they acquire the necessary health-related operating permits. They also informed the plant owners of the legal requirements for operating a cement plant, which can pose health risks and contribute to environmental pollution.

In response, local residents shared their thoughts and concerns through comments, with some suggesting better enforcement of regulations, especially in areas like South Pattaya, where similar dust pollution issues were noted. Residents also expressed appreciation for the city’s action, emphasizing the need for stronger penalties and clearer regulations.



The initiative is part of Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to address PM 2.5 dust issues and mitigate environmental damage, in line with the city’s broader environmental goals under the leadership of Pattaya’s mayor and executive team.





























