Pattaya prepares for Songkran ‘Wan Lai’ traditional celebrations at two locations April 18-19

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City holds the Wan Lai Pattaya-Naklua Festival every April to preserve local traditions and promote tourism. The festivities will take place at Lan Pho Public Park in Naklua and Wat Chaimongkol in South Pattaya, featuring traditional activities such as the ceremonial water-pouring ritual for the elderly and local folk games.

The Wan Lai Naklua celebrations will be held on April 18, at Lan Pho Public Park and will include religious ceremonies with nine monks chanting prayers, the offering of food and alms to monks, and the bathing of Buddha statues for blessings. Participants can also take part in the water-pouring ceremony to honor elders and enjoy traditional cultural performances. A grand floral float parade will feature Miss Universe and Miss Grand titleholders as special guests, while a Buddha statue procession will allow attendees to sprinkle water for good fortune.







The Wan Lai Pattaya festival will take place on April 19, at Wat Chaimongkol in south Pattaya, beginning with a morning alms-giving ceremony for monks and an awards ceremony honoring senior citizens. The event will include the bathing of Buddha images and monks, traditional Thai cultural performances, and retro-style folk dancing. Visitors can also enjoy exciting local games such as tug-of-war and the greased pole climbing contest. A floral float and Buddha procession will depart from Wat Chaimongkol, and festivities will conclude with the building of sand pagodas at Central Pattaya Beach.

These events aim to uphold the rich cultural heritage of Pattaya while attracting both locals and tourists to partake in the vibrant festivities.























