Thais pay homage to incorruptible body of Buddhist monk

Sriracha Buddhists commemorated the fifth anniversary of the death of the revered former abbot of Wat Rungsrisuttawat Temple in Sriracha, 30 kms north of Pattaya.







Luang Por Thong passed in August 2015 but had laid in state in a glass coffin since then. Followers have marveled at how the body has not decomposed.

In the ceremony, the monk’s robes were changed and worshippers gilded his body in the main sermon hall.

Current abbot Wat Rungsrisuttawat or Waat Rai Kluay Phra Khru Maturodthammapan led prayers and chanting for the fabled “99 years” monk.

