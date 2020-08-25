Pattaya Elephant Village selling bananas online to support jumbos

The Pattaya Elephant Village has begun selling bananas online to support its hungry pachyderms who have no tourists to ride them.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Village executive Purimprat Chaiyakum, an international business graduate of Rungsit International College and former executive of the Alcazar Show cabaret, came up with the idea to support the struggling village which her father manages.

The camp has been in business for 50 years, but has never faced a crisis like the coronavirus recession. Elephants need to eat, whether there are tourists to support them or not. Each one scoffs an average of 200 kilograms of food a day, plus 100 liters of water.

With not enough Thai tourists to support the village, the camp has gone online to seek donations and to sell bananas for the 20 jumbos.

See the Pattaya Elephant Village on Facebook.











