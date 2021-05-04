Thais cannot choose vaccine options for now, says Health Minister

Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, says people cannot yet choose which COVID-19 vaccine they receive.

The Public Health Minister said Thailand is not ordering the same amounts of all types of COVID-19 vaccine. The types of vaccines to be used for certain groups depend on their circumstances. There are no laws requiring people to be vaccinated. It is their right if they want to be vaccinated, and the government has the vaccines for them.







The vaccine types depend on their timing and acquisition ability. For example, the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer is suitable for children from 12 to 18 years old. Therefore, it would be administered to this group of people first.

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine can be given to people over 18 years old, but due to limited quantities, non-elderly people will be asked to receive Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, depending on the situation. When different vaccine types are widely available, the public will have access to them.























