Thailand’s Transport Company offers New Year travel discounts and safety perks

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Transport Company Limited (Bor Kor Sor, BKS) has announced a New Year promotion allowing passengers to travel early and return later with a 20% discount, part of the Ministry of Transport’s “H.N.Y 2569 – Happiness of All” campaign. The initiative aims to make travel safer, more convenient, and more affordable during the peak holiday season.







Under the promotion, passengers booking online through the BKS E-ticket website, Facebook, or Line can take advantage of the discount for outbound trips between Dec. 22–25, 2025, and return trips from Jan. 6–8, 2026. Reservations must be made by Dec. 15, 2025, and tickets are non-changeable and non-refundable.

In addition, BKS is offering free vehicle inspections throughout December at the Rangsit maintenance center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., checking 20 key safety points including brakes and tire conditions, ensuring vehicles are ready for holiday travel.

During the peak travel period from Dec. 26, 2025, to Jan. 5, 2026, BKS will operate 5,000 daily trips accommodating up to 180,000 passengers per day for outbound travel and 4,800 daily trips for return trips. An additional 1,200 supplemental buses will be deployed to ensure smooth operations and prevent passenger congestion.





Passengers traveling to northern and northeastern destinations on trips after 6 p.m. from Dec. 26–30 are advised to board at Bangkok’s central bus station (Aphiwatthana) Gate 2 and allow at least one hour before departure for check-in.

The initiative integrates collaboration with relevant agencies to ensure safe and efficient travel from start to finish, reinforcing public confidence in Thailand’s public transport system during the busy New Year holiday season.



































