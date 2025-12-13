Pattaya to close sections of Soi Siam Country Club at night for road surface improvements

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya has announced partial night-time closures on Phornprapanimit Road (Soi Siam Country Club), from Sukhumvit Road to the western side of the railway line between December 11–14, to carry out asphalt concrete road surface improvements. Work will take place nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. to minimize traffic disruption during the day.







Authorities urge residents and commuters to avoid the area during the closure hours. Drivers who must pass through are advised to exercise caution and follow designated detours.

Pattaya officials apologized for any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for their cooperation. The road improvements aim to enhance traffic safety, upgrade road quality, and improve overall living conditions in the city.



































