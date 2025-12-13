Pattaya Beach panic as young tourist suffers seizure

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials responded to an emergency at Pattaya Beach after a tourist reportedly experienced a severe seizure on December 12. The 204 patrol team arrived at the scene to find a 24-year-old man convulsing on the sand, having bitten his tongue and suffered bleeding.

Authorities provided immediate first aid and coordinated with Sawang Boriboon Rescue volunteers to transport the young man safely to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for further medical attention. Initial reports suggest that the seizure may have been linked to a pre-existing medical condition, though authorities are investigating the exact cause.









































