Stressed and intoxicated Pattaya cannabis shop owner causes panic at neighboring tattoo parlor

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 40-year-old Pattaya cannabis shop owner was taken into police custody on the evening of December 12 after causing a disturbance at a neighboring tattoo shop on Pattaya Second Road near Soi 9.

According to police reports, officers responding to the scene found the man heavily intoxicated on alcohol and cannabis, sitting on a chair and speaking incoherently. Broken beer bottles and smoking paraphernalia were scattered across the ground. A search revealed no illegal substances, and he was escorted to Pattaya Police Station to calm down.







The man reportedly explained through tears that his erratic behavior stemmed from intense personal stress, claiming his wife had left him and that the neighboring shop had taken her away. He admitted to hitting himself with a beer bottle but denied harming anyone else.

Tattoo shop owner, 33-year-old Sunisa Kenwong, told reporters that the man had been drinking in front of his cannabis shop since early evening before confronting her about allegedly taking his partner, which she denied. After being asked to leave once, he returned with a knife, frightening her and others inside. She confirmed this behavior was unlike him and believed it was triggered by accumulated stress and intoxication.



Police have charged the man with causing a public disturbance and are reviewing CCTV footage for further evidence. Additional charges, such as carrying a knife in public or threatening behavior, may follow depending on their investigation. Authorities are working to ensure safety and justice for all parties involved.



































