Anutin to brief Trump and Anwar as caretaker government manages border crisis with full security authority

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he will receive a high-level briefing at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters before speaking Friday night (Dec 12) with U.S. President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The premier stressed that the caretaker government retains full legal authority to manage national security and that the dissolution of the House will not disrupt Thailand’s response to the Thai–Cambodian border crisis.







Anutin said the call with President Trump will involve updates regarding the border situation and that decisions on Thailand’s actions remain under the government’s direction, with the military executing orders as assigned. He outlined the post-dissolution transition period, noting that a caretaker administration typically remains in place until a new Cabinet is sworn in.

The prime minister rejected claims that Thailand coordinated the timing of the dissolution with Cambodia or that any reported ceasefire was politically linked. Anutin said he has received no information from Cambodia related to a ceasefire and reiterated that Thai forces continue to operate to defend national sovereignty. He also acknowledged reports of Thai nationals being prevented from re-entering Thailand at Poipet, saying national security agencies are handling the matter.





Anutin added that the Election Commission will decide whether all provinces can participate fully in the upcoming general election. The government will also seek the Commission’s guidance on whether a planned off-site Cabinet meeting in Songkhla on December 23 can proceed, as the session is tied to local recovery and economic measures.

On other policy issues, including a proposed subsidy program prepared before the dissolution, Anutin said plans remain in place but must comply with election law. He urged the public to stay confident in the government’s ability to manage national affairs and security during the transition period. (NNT)



































