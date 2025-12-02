Thailand’s senior care industry emerges as high-growth opportunity

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s business sector catering to the country’s rapidly aging population is showing strong growth potential, offering opportunities for both domestic and international investors. According to the Office of Trade Policy and Strategy (OTPS), businesses providing elderly care services—from home care to long-term facilities and day-care services—are expanding steadily, driven by rising demand from an aging population.

Nantapong Jiralertpong, Director of OTPS at the Ministry of Commerce, highlighted that Thailand’s silver economy represents a “golden opportunity” for service-oriented industries. The sector is seen as a key driver for the country’s service economy, offering room for innovation, investment, and job creation, particularly as Thailand enters a fully aged society with over 13 million citizens aged 60 and above, accounting for more than 20% of the population.







Data from the Department of Business Development shows that as of 30 June 2025, there were 2,331 registered senior-care businesses in Thailand, with the vast majority (98%) classified as small enterprises. Home care services dominate the market with 1,475 operators, followed by long-stay facilities with 810, and day-care centers with 46. Between 2022 and 2024, long-stay facilities saw the fastest growth, averaging nearly 10% annually, while home care grew at 6.8%. Pattaya and the wider Chonburi region are witnessing increased demand for home care services and long-stay facilities, reflecting the city’s growing reputation as a retirement and wellness destination.







Despite strong growth, challenges remain. Many seniors face income limitations, foreign investors sometimes operate via local nominees, and there is a lack of detailed market data. OTPS recommends coordinated efforts between the public and private sectors to raise service standards, enhance professional training, expand access to financing, and promote technology-driven solutions. Measures to support growth include establishing transparent business databases, enforcing fair competition rules, and providing tax incentives or subsidies to improve affordability for seniors and their families.

International examples from Japan, France, and Malaysia show that combining strong social welfare systems with private-sector innovation helps countries successfully respond to demographic shifts. In Thailand, the silver economy is expected to continue expanding, with senior care services alone estimated at THB 2.57 billion in 2023 and growing at an average rate of 25% over the past five years.



With Thailand’s aging population projected to rise sharply over the next decades, the country’s senior care sector represents not only a social necessity but also a lucrative business opportunity—particularly for regions like Pattaya, where demand for high-quality services is expected to increase alongside tourism and retirement trends.



































