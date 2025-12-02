New Pattaya Deputy Mayor begins term with blessing ceremony

PATTAYA, Thailand – Damrongkiat Pinijkarn officially began his term as the new Deputy Mayor of Pattaya on December 1, marking the start of his duties under Pattaya City Order 7019/58, issued on 6 November 2025, in accordance with Sections 48 and 58 of the Pattaya City Administration Act B.E. 2542.







Before commencing his official responsibilities, Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat took part in a traditional blessing ceremony at the King Taksin Monument. He also paid respects at the city’s guardian shrines, including the local deity and ancestral shrines located in front of Pattaya City Hall, to ensure auspicious beginnings in his new role.

The new Deputy Mayor is expected to work closely with the Mayor of Pattaya to manage and advance key municipal projects, aiming to improve efficiency and service delivery across the city. City officials emphasized that his appointment will strengthen administrative oversight and contribute to Pattaya’s ongoing development initiatives.







The appointment comes as part of the city’s broader efforts to ensure continuity in governance and to support the implementation of priority programs that address both residents’ needs and tourism-related projects. Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat’s tenure officially begins on Monday and will see him actively engaged in strategic planning and municipal operations alongside the city’s leadership team.

The ceremony and formal assumption of office highlight Pattaya’s blend of tradition and modern governance, reinforcing the city’s commitment to respecting cultural heritage while advancing its administrative capabilities.



































